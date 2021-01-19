Tyreek Hill Debunks Theory About Pushing Chiefs Coach On Sideline

Tyreek Hill made headlines Sunday, but not for a highlight-reel catch or an impressive display of speed.

CBS cameras caught Hill shoving Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis during the third quarter of Kansas City’s win over Cleveland. The incident occurred after the Chiefs were forced to settle for a field goal despite making their way deep into Browns territory.

Hill took to Twitter to address the sequence, stressing there was no malicious intent behind the push.

The push was nice lol I was fired up 😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

Yes man love him like a uncle 😂😂 https://t.co/zsIlNWTWlu — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday cleared the air as well, noting Hill and Lewis were messing around.

Hill and Co. now are onto their third consecutive AFC Championship Game. Kansas City on Sunday will battle the Buffalo Bills for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images