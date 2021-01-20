UFC 257 Live Stream: How To Watch McGregor-Poirier Online

Are you ready for UFC 257?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to square off in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night in a highlight anticipated rematch. The last fought in 2014, when McGregor beat Poirier via first-round TKO.

McGregor hasn’t fought since last January, when he beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The main card features multiple intriguing fights, as does the preliminary card. In order to watch UFC 257, you’ll need access to ESPN and/or its streaming service, ESPN+.

Here’s how to watch the prelims:

When: Saturday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: ESPN+

And here’s how to watch the main card:

When: Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: PPV

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images