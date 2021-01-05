USWNT’s Alex Morgan Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 has hit the United States’ women’s national soccer team.

Star forward Alex Morgan on Tuesday announced via Twitter that she and her family had tested positive for the coronavirus. Morgan said the group learned they’d contracted the virus while visiting California during the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year.”

my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year. (2/2) — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) January 5, 2021

It’s unclear if Morgan or any of her family members are exhibiting symptoms. She gave birth to a baby girl, Charlie, in May.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images