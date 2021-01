Jaylen Brown is having himself a career year.

The Boston Celtics blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, 141-103, with Jaylen Brown leading the way. The 24-year-old dropped 33 points in just 19 minutes of play. That’s good enough to set a new league record for the most points scored in under 20 minutes, according to Sporttrader.

NESN's Courtney Cox details Brown's impressive performance in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images