VA Hero Of The Week: Tom Brady Is Heading To His 14th Conference Title Game

Tom Brady hasn’t lost to Father Time yet.

For the 14th time in his career, Tom Brady is heading to the conference title game. Since joining the Buccaneers this past offseason, the seasoned quarterback has led the Bucs to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. If Brady and the Buccaneers can keep the momentum rolling, he’ll be heading to his 10th Super Bowl looking for ring number 7.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman details ‘The Goat’s’ playoff run in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images