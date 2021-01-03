Vikings Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

Week 17 is upon us, but it means very little to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and will meet in the regular season finale Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

Minnesota is coming off an embarrassing 52-33 loss to the New Orleans Saints where Alvin Kamara amassed six touchdowns, while Detroit looks to rebound from a 47-7 defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers.

Not much is on the line for either team, but here’s how to watch Vikings versus Lions:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images