Washington’s Taylor Heinicke Became NFL Twitter Darling Vs. Buccaneers

No one expected much from Taylor Heinicke, the third-string backup quarterback for the Washington Football Team, as he started Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s Wild Card round.

Still, the emergency starter had an inspiring performance, keeping Washington in the game until the very end.

The Buccaneers ultimately came out on top, eliminating the WFT after the 31-23 result. But not for lack of trying for Heinicke, who completed 26-of-44 pass attempts for 306 yards and two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing.

Did we mention he was just signed to WFT’s practice squad in December?

Needless to say, Heinicke had plenty of football fans rooting for him, especially as he got the opportunity to march the WFT up the field and win the game in the last few minutes of the contest.