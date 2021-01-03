Washington Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online, On TV

It’s a win-and-in situation for the Washington Football Team.

Washington will win the NFC East and claim the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.”

Washington enters the Week 17 showdown with a 6-9 record on the season. The 4-10-1 Eagles have been eliminated from the postseason. If the Football Team loses to the Eagles, the Giants will win the division and advance to the playoffs. New York beat the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 17 game Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Washington vs. Philadelphia online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images