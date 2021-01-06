Watch Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Mic’d Up For Buccaneers Vs. Falcons

Once upon a time, New England Patriots fans could get jacked up for the postseason by watching players like Tom Brady playing while mic’d up.

They still can, kind of.

The only difference is this year? They have to find the videos on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feed as opposed to New England’s.

The Bucs on Tuesday posted a video of former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown wired up during their game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. In it, he celebrates with Patriots legend Tom Brady, who threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns. Brown caught two of those.

New England certainly missed that connection this year. Here’s the full video:

So is it safe to fully jump on to the Buccaneers bandwagon?

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images