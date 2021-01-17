Watch Bills’ Taron Johnson Intercept Lamar Jackson, Return It For 101-Yard Touchdown

The Buffalo Bills’ defense turned the AFC Divisional Round game on its head Saturday night.

Leading by a mere touchdown with the Baltimore Ravens putting together a 14-play drive down to Buffalo’s 9 yard line, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass in the end zone and returned it the length of the field for a game-altering pick-six.

It helped the Bills take a commanding 17-3 lead on the 101-yard touchdown, which came with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Check it out:

To make matters worse for the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out the game midway through the fourth quarter due to the league’s concussion protocol. Baltimore trailed 17-3 at the time.

