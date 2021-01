We got a game, Bruins fans.

Brad Marchand cut Boston’s deficit against the Washington Capitals to 3-2 early in the third period during Saturday’s contest at Capital One Arena.

Marchand’s goal at 6:03 was assisted by Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy set up Marchand’s perfectly-placed wrist shot after an offensive zone face-off.

The Bruins had trailed 3-0 in the contest before Nick Ritchie found the back of the net on a power-play goal in the second period.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images