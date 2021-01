If you had Brad Marchand scoring the first goal of the 2020-21 season for the Boston Bruins, then you’re off to a great start.

The B’s forward got the scoring started late in the first period against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Boston was on the power play after Miles Wood went off for goaltender interference, and after being on the doorstep a few times, Marchand tapped in a pass from David Krejci for the 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN YOUR FIRST GOAL OF THE 2021 SEASON COURTESY OF BRAD MARCHAND pic.twitter.com/3Hw7EwOSaq — NESN (@NESN) January 15, 2021

Ah, it’s nice to see these again.

