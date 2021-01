Death, taxes and Brad Marchand scoring goals.

The Bruins winger got the scoring started for Boston in the first period just 22 seconds after the Pittsburgh Penguins went on the power play.

Charlie McAvoy quickly fed the puck on a great play to Marchand that allowed the winger to beat Tristan Jarry glove side for the 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

This is the 11th straight season the duo of Marchand and Patrice Bergeron has potted a shorthanded goal.

