Watch Chris Godwin Make Incredible 52-Yard Catch On Bucs Touchdown Drive

Chris Godwin dropped a pass that would’ve gone for a first down early in the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Buccaneers star wideout wasted little time redeeming himself.

One play after Godwin and Tom Brady failed to connect, the Tampa Bay quarterback unloaded a deep shot to one of his favorite targets, and the 24-year-old somehow managed to go up and grab it.

You can check out the 52-yard, highlight-reel catch in the video below.

The Bucs scored a go-ahead touchdown one play later on a 20-yard scamper by Leonard Fournette.

Tampa Bay also found the end zone on its first drive against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Brady concluded the nine-play march with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans.

