The Pittsburgh Penguins, as they have most of the season, gave up the first goal to their opponent Thursday night.

This time it was Bruins forward Chris Wagner who got Boston on the board in the first period at TD Garden.

After a strong shift from Sean Kuraly’s line against Sidney Crosby’s line, Wagner lit the lamp when he jumped on the puck in the slot and fired it from one knee.

Check it out:

THE KID FROM WALPOLE IS ON THE BOARD 🤟 pic.twitter.com/NDabMmFl5o — NESN (@NESN) January 29, 2021

The good news? The B’s are 3-0-0 when scoring first.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images