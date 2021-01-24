Watch Craig Smith Score First Goal With Bruins To Take Lead Vs. Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers had just netted a second-period equalizer to erase the Boston Bruins’ early advantage.
But less than a minute later, one of the newest members of the Bruins regained Boston the lead, which they would hold for good.
Craig Smith scored his first-ever goal in a Boston sweater just 2:30 into the second period. The goal, assisted by Jeremy Lauzon and Charlie Coyle, gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage over Philadelphia en route to four unanswered goals.
Check it out:
Welcome to Boston.