Craig Smith, folks.

The Boston Bruins winger played hero Tuesday night when he found himself on a 2-on-0 rush with David Krejci after Charlie McAvoy stole the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And with 11 seconds left in overtime, Smith buried it past Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Check it out:

The Bruins move to 4-1-1 with their third straight win.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images