Watch J.J. Watt Apologize To Deshaun Watson In Sad Video

J.J. Watt clearly is embarrassed by the effort the Texans put forth this season — just ask Deshaun Watson

In late December, Watt called out his Houston teammates in a passionate rant about respecting honoring the league and fans who make their dream job possible. And, Sunday afternoon, Watt sang a familiar tune, albeit in a more personal fashion.

NFL Films cameras captured the star defensive lineman apologizing to Watson after the Texans’ last-second loss to the Tennessee Titans. Watt apparently felt remorse for what, according to him, was a wasting of Watson’s great 2020 season.

Check out this sad video tweeted Monday Tuesday afternoon by NFL Films:

"I'm sorry, we wasted one of your years."



Watt to Watson after a tough season. pic.twitter.com/mcTVK3ZeJG — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 5, 2021

A bit dramatic, to be sure, but it’s hard to knock a player for caring as much was Watt so obviously does.

So, what’s next for Watt, Watson and the Texans?

The franchise seemingly was on an upward trajectory after a trip to the divisional round last season. But the trading of DeAndre Hopkins, firing of Bill O’Brien and an ugly 4-12 record have sunk Houston back into NFL irrelevance. The Texans still haven’t advanced past the divisional round since joining the NFL in 2002.

Still, Houston has a franchise quarterback in Watson, and thus has far more going for it than most NFL franchises.

