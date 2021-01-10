Watch Lamar Jackson Rip Off 48-Yard Touchdown Run Against Titans

Few players in the NFL can make something out of nothing quite like Lamar Jackson.

Case in point: the Ravens’ first touchdown Sunday afternoon.

With Baltimore trailing Tennessee 10-3 late in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium, Jackson appeared to be bound for a sack as Titans defenders collapsed the pocket. Not only was Jackson able to elude the pressure, but he also found a hole and ultimately the open field, sprinting 48 yards to paydirt.

You can check out Jackson’s game-tying touchdown run in the video below.

This tweet from Next Gen Stats makes Jackson’s highlight-reel play even more impressive:

Lamar Jackson reached a top speed of 20.52 MPH on this 48-yard TD run, the 7th-fastest speed by a quarterback this season.



Jackson is responsible for 3 of the fastest 7 plays by a QB this season (21.01 MPH top speed).#BALvsTEN | #Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/0G7YGVQGp7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 10, 2021

Jackson has been on some tear with his legs. The reigning league MVP now has five scores on the ground since Week 13.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images