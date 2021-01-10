Watch Lamar Jackson Rip Off 48-Yard Touchdown Run Against Titans

Jackson turned on the jets

Few players in the NFL can make something out of nothing quite like Lamar Jackson.

Case in point: the Ravens’ first touchdown Sunday afternoon.

With Baltimore trailing Tennessee 10-3 late in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium, Jackson appeared to be bound for a sack as Titans defenders collapsed the pocket. Not only was Jackson able to elude the pressure, but he also found a hole and ultimately the open field, sprinting 48 yards to paydirt.

You can check out Jackson’s game-tying touchdown run in the video below.

This tweet from Next Gen Stats makes Jackson’s highlight-reel play even more impressive:

Jackson has been on some tear with his legs. The reigning league MVP now has five scores on the ground since Week 13.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images

