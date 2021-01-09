Watch Rams Score Incredible Pick-Six Off Seahawks Screen Pass

You rarely see teams turn screen passes into pick-sixes.

The Los Angeles Rams now have done it twice in two months.

During the second quarter of Saturday’s wild-card round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Rams cornerback Darious Williams undercut a wide receiver screen from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.

It was an incredible play by the third-year corner, who instantly recognized Seattle’s intentions and shot past an attempted block by wideout Freddie Swain.

The speedy Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker earlier this season to prevent a pick-six, but he couldn’t catch up to Williams as he streaked down the sideline.

Four weeks earlier, during a 24-3 rout of the New England Patriots, Rams linebacker Kenny Young picked off a Cam Newton screen pass and returned it 79 yards for six.

Newton was trying to hit Damien Harris on that play but misfired after Aaron Donald legally held the Patriots running back in the backfield.

Young’s touchdown all erased any chance of a Patriots comeback. Seattle had a much stronger response.

On the ensuing drive, Wilson connected with Metcalf on a deep ball for a 51-yard touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images