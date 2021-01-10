Watch Ravens Dance On Titans’ Midfield Logo After Game-Winning Interception

The Baltimore Ravens exacted their revenge Sunday.

One year after their upset loss to Tennessee in the 2019 NFL playoffs and seven weeks after falling to the Titans in overtime in a highly anticipated Week 11 rematch, the Ravens knocked off Mike Vrabel’s squad 20-13 on Super Wild Card Weekend.

And they weren’t shy about celebrating.

After Marcus Peters intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass to all but seal a victory for Baltimore, Peters and the rest of the Ravens’ defense gleefully danced on the midfield logo at Nissan Stadium.

Savage moment. #Ravens get the interception and dance on the #Titans logo. Revengepic.twitter.com/Hni74EiTgH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2021

THE RAVENS DANCED ON THE TITANS' LOGO 😱 pic.twitter.com/6HVIQ206qQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

Some context: Before these teams met during the regular season, Titans players congregated on the Ravens’ logo, sparking a pregame altercation involving Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler and both head coaches.

That incident clearly was on the Ravens’ minds Sunday.

The postseason win was the first of Lamar Jackson’s NFL career. The Baltimore QB, who’d gone 0-2 in his first two playoff appearances, sliced up Tennessee’s defense, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens’ defense also held 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry to a pedestrian 40 yards on 18 carries.

Baltimore will visit either the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs or the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills next weekend in the divisional round, depending on the result of Sunday night’s Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game.