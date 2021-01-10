Watch Tom Brady Hit Antonio Brown For First Postseason TD With Buccaneers

It's the 74th postseason touchdown of Brady's career

You may want to stop reading, New England fans.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw his first postseason touchdown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night. And it was pretty, well, pretty.

Brady connected with receiver Antonio Brown on a 36-yard score to extend the Buccaneers lead over the Washington Football Team to 9-0 late in the first quarter. The former All-Pro wideout beat single coverage down the sideline. Tampa Bay failed to convert the ensuing extra point.

Check it out:

The 43-year-old quarterback threw 73 postseason touchdowns as a member of the New England Patriots, where he spent the first 20 years of his NFL career. Brady, as you may recall, signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in March.

The veteran signal-caller propelled the Buccaneers to finish second in the NFC South, earning the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Brady and the Bucs entered fourth-seeded Washington as an eight-point favorite Saturday.

