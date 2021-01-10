Watch Tom Brady Hit Antonio Brown For First Postseason TD With Buccaneers

You may want to stop reading, New England fans.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw his first postseason touchdown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night. And it was pretty, well, pretty.

Brady connected with receiver Antonio Brown on a 36-yard score to extend the Buccaneers lead over the Washington Football Team to 9-0 late in the first quarter. The former All-Pro wideout beat single coverage down the sideline. Tampa Bay failed to convert the ensuing extra point.

Check it out:

The 43-year-old quarterback threw 73 postseason touchdowns as a member of the New England Patriots, where he spent the first 20 years of his NFL career. Brady, as you may recall, signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in March.

The veteran signal-caller propelled the Buccaneers to finish second in the NFC South, earning the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Brady and the Bucs entered fourth-seeded Washington as an eight-point favorite Saturday.

