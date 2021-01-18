Watch Tom Brady Hit Mike Evans For Buccaneers’ Touchdown Vs. Saints

Tom Brady to Mike Evans at the goal line? Yeah, it seems like a pretty safe option.

The Buccaneers quarterback hit the receiver on a perfectly-placed ball for the first touchdown of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game.

The score gave Tampa Bay, who benefitted from great field position after an interception on Drew Brees, a 10-6 lead over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Check it out:

The passing touchdown was Brady’s third of the postseason, after throwing two in the Buccaneers’ NFC Wild Card win over the Washington Football Team last weekend.

