Watch Tom Brady’s First-Half Highlights In NFC Title Game Vs. Packers

Tom Brady put together quite the first half in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and ended it on the highest of possible notes.

Brady connected with receiver Scotty Miller on a 39-yard touchdown reception on what was the final play before the break. It gave Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 21-10 lead over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Check out the perfectly-placed throw:

The reception by Miller was Brady’s second passing touchdown of the game. The 43-year-old signal-caller hit receiver Mike Evans for the first contest’s first score, giving the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead just four minutes into action.

Those two passing scores were among a handful of other highlights from Brady, who’s in the midst of his first season with Tampa Bay after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Chris Godwin had perhaps the most noteworthy of non-scoring play.

Brady finished the first half with 202 yards passing while completing 13 of his 22 attempts.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images