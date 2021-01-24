Watch Tom Brady’s First Hype Video For An NFC Title Game

Tom Brady has dropped many hype videos for AFC Championship Games over years. Such is the life of someone who played in that game seemingly every season.

Well, now Brady has taken his first crack at a hype video for the other conference’s title game.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV. Ahead of the matchup, the Bucs quarterback dropped a video featuring a song by late rapper Pop Smoke.

Take a look:

Honestly, when compared to some of Brady’s prior work, that video is just kinda meh.

The Bucs and Packers are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images