Another NBA game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s Wizards-Jazz game will be played at a later date, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Washington does not have the minimum eight players required to compete against Utah due to contact tracing efforts.

Due to ongoing contact tracing, Washington does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.

This is the fourth game the NBA has postponed this week due to COVID-19. Five games have been postponed in total this season.

The NBA has expanded its COVID-19 protocols as cases continue to rise across the league.

