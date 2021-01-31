West Ham Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Liverpool must halt a foe’s momentum in order to sustain its own.

West Ham will host Liverpool on Sunday at London Stadium in a Premier League Round 21 game. Just two points separate fourth-place Liverpool from fifth-place West Ham, and the result might prove pivotal in water-tight races for positions in the standings.

Liverpool ended a six-game winless run in the Premier League on Thursday by beating Tottenham 3-1. The Reds now must end West Ham’s four-game Premier League winning streak in order to mount their own run of top-flight victories.

Here’s when and how to watch Southampton versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Sunday, Jan. 31, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421975-mo-salah-s-curler-at-palace-up-for-pl-goal-of-the-month" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>