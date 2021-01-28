What Mike Evans Told Tom Brady After Bucs Won NFC Championship

Mike Evans had to wait until his seventh NFL season to play in his first career playoff game.

Evans’ first postseason go-around has been a successful one for Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers are one win away from the second Super Bowl triumph in the history of their franchise.

The Bucs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV last Sunday with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Evans got the ball rolling for Tampa Bay, hauling in a first-quarter touchdown pass from Tom Brady for the game’s first score.

Evans and Brady embraced after Tampa achieved NFC supremacy, and the star wide receiver was overcome with excitement.

“Big bro, man. I love you, man,” Evans told Brady. “One more. Let’s go! We at home! We at home!”

The Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Tampa Bay will host the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images