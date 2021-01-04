What Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph Said To One Other After Steelers-Browns

Any lingering bad blood between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph has subsided.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback both revealed what they said to one another Sunday following their teams’ NFL Week 17 meeting. Garrett and Rudolph infamously feuded last season during an ill-tempered matchup, from which the former was ejected after trying to hit the latter with his helmet.

However, both have let bygones be bygones, judging by their complimentary exchange, which took place after the Browns beat the Steelers 24-22 to set up a Wild Card Weekend rematch.

“I just told him ‘Good game,’ Garrett said, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “Hell of a game. “Hell of a game. And we’ll see ya next week.”

Rudolph also discussed his chat with Garrett after the game.