What Nets Stars Said About First Game With Big Three Together

The Brooklyn Nets lost Wednesday night, but you’d never know it with the way they were raving about one another following the game.

With Kyrie Irving now back after stepping away for a few games, the Nets played their first contest with its full big three — Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden — together.

The end result was a 147-135 double-overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but in the extremely small sample size, it offered hope that the trio might be able to coexist.

“It felt right,” Durant said, via ESPN. “Felt perfect, felt like we belong together. It felt like just joining together is going to be fun. It was a tough start, especially it was an up-and-down game for us.”

Added Irving: “Always playing the game that I love, I am grateful. I never take it for granted. Then also to be playing with Kevin Durant, James Harden, just those names alone right now, just were having some fun.”

Durant ended up leading the way with 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Irving contributed 37 points. Harden had a triple-double, posting 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Who knows how sustainable this is with so many ball-dominant players, but it sounds as though they are, at the very least, optimistic for now.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images