What Tom Brady Told Drew Brees After Bucs’ Playoff Win Over Saints

There clearly is a great deal of mutual respect between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Brady and Brees, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, battled it out last Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed in what might have been Brees’ final NFL game.

The two future Hall of Fame signal-callers embraced on Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf after the final whistle sounded, and Brady issued some kind words to his counterpart.

“Great playing, bro. Great playing,” Brady said. “Love you, man. You’re awesome. We’ll be in touch, all right? Take care.”

Brady and Brees shared another moment on the field together after all players and coaches had cleared out. The heartwarming scene saw TB12 throw a touchdown pass to one of Brees’ sons.

The Bucs now will have to deal with another all-time great quarterback Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers stand in Tampa Bay’s way of reaching the franchise’s first Super Bowl in nearly two decades.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images