When Celtics Reportedly Believe Payton Pritchard Will Return

Don’t be surprised if Payton Pritchard returns as early as next week.

The Boston Celtics rookie last week suffered an MCL sprain during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Pritchard, initially given a two-week timetable for returning to on-court activities, could play next Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, according to Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

Here’s his report:

I've been told by two sources that the initial target date for Pritchard's return is next Wednesday's matchup vs. the Kings (2/3). Time will tell if that remains the case. https://t.co/Anc5iwyrCn — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 28, 2021

This certainly is good news considering how serious Pritchard’s injury appeared to be when he suffered it.

The Oregon product is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per season through 14 games this season.

