Where Jaylen Brown Lands On Nick Wright’s NBA Player Pyramid

Nick Wright is back with another version of his NBA “Player Pyramid” (hooray!), and Jaylen Brown is among the new additions.

When the FS1 talking head revealed his inaugural pyramid for the 2020-21 season, he had Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the sixth tier, alongside the likes of Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson. Well, the first update arrived Wednesday morning and, while Tatum remained on the sixth tier, Brown was added to the seventh.

With Brown in the seventh tier: Simmons; Trae Young; CJ McCollum; Devin Booker; Rudy Gobert; Domantas Sabonis.

Take a look at the pyramid below, along with Wright’s rationale:

.@getnickwright's updated NBA Player Pyramid! 🏀



LeBron

KD | Luka

Jokic | Giannis | Embiid

Steph | Kawhi | AD | Dame

Harden | PG13 | Mitchell | Beal | CP3



New Player Additions: Sabonis, Grant, LaVine, Brown, Capela

Players Removed: Russ, Klay, Siakam, Fox, Lowry



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/cLgzkszedu — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 27, 2021

Honestly, we think that’s fair. No complaints. We could argue for placing Tatum higher than Chris Paul, but that’s nit-picking.

Brown this season has emerged not just as a star with the Celtics, but also as one of the NBA’s top young players. In his fifth season, Brown is averaging 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while playing excellent defense for Boston.

