Which Celtics Player Is Best Overall? Kendrick Perkins Offers His Take

OK clearly, Kendrick Perkins is a big fan of Jaylen Brown.

The former Boston Celtics already made that perfectly clear Thursday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” even claiming there is “nothing” the 24-year-old cannot do. But he doubled down on his opinion of Brown ahead of the Celtics’ loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday for good measure.

In fact, Perkins thinks Brown currently is the best player on the team. And he thinks there’s one special thing he believes gives the Celtics swingman an edge over one of his talented teammates.

“Look, the one thing that Jayson Tatum had over Jaylen Brown was what? His ability to get a bucket,” Perkins said Friday during NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage of Celtics-Pistons. “Now, Jaylen Brown did match that. You look at the Celtics and look at who’s the best overall player — the best overall that brings it on both ends of the court floor that’s the engine to the core. That’s Jaylen Brown. And if anyone’s arguing that, they’re crazy.”

The best overall player on the Celtics? Perk gives it to JB 👀 pic.twitter.com/7COCNHecsd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 1, 2021

Bold. (But we don’t necessarily disagree, either.)

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images