Why Josh McDaniels Reportedly Is Not Patriots Head Coach ‘In Waiting’

That Josh McDaniels has yet to leave New England for another head coaching gig has further emboldened those who believe the Patriots offensive coordinator is Bill Belichick’s inevitable replacement.

And, though that theory is easy to believe, it might not necessarily be true.

Check out this excerpt from a column published Sunday morning by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:

Given all he’s accomplished in New England, an assumption’s taken root that McDaniels is the HC-in-waiting when Bill Belichick retires. My understanding is that’s not the case mainly because there’s no telling when Belichick might retire. Even though he’ll be 69 in April, he’s shown no signs of slowing down and seems unlikely to want to push away from his work here with his sons on the coaching staff and the team in a rebuild.

McDaniels’s head coaching options appeared to be drying up until this weekend, when news broke that he intended to interview with the Philadelphia Eagles, who recently fired Doug Pederson. For what it’s worth, there has been no reporting on whether McDaniels has any legitimate interest in Philly or simply is going through the motions.

As the for the Patriots, they would be in a tough spot if McDaniels were to leave. Bill Belichick, committed to New England’s defense, largely has left McDaniels to handle the offense in recent years.

That said, there are some potential replacements who could make sense as the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images