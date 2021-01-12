Why Kendrick Perkins Would Be Comfortable Playing Amid NBA’s COVID-19 Spike

The NBA has been battling some COVID-19 issues lately, and the Boston Celtics are at the center of the mess.
The league has postponed three games in the last 48 hours, two of which involve the C’s.
Sunday’s contest against the Heat was moved after an unidentified Miami player returned an inconclusive test. Boston’s game against the Chicago Bulls slated for Tuesday also has been postponed.
What’s more, an eighth Celtics player reportedly has entered quarantine, putting Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic in jeopardy, too.
All of this is can be a bit tough to swallow considering how well the NBA handled the pandemic while finishing the 2019-20 season in the Walt Disney World bubble.
That said, ex-Celtics player Kendrick Perkins still would feel comfortable competing in NBA games at this point.
“One thing I do know is that, in my eyes, we have the best commissioner in sports,” Perkins said Monday on NBC Sports Boston. “And watching what they did in the NBA and the Players Association put together last year in the bubble and how they did things, I trust the NBA and I trust the Players Association that they’re going to put us in the best position possible when it comes to dealing with COVID. So, I absolutely would play.”
We’ll see where the NBA goes from here.