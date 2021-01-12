Why Kendrick Perkins Would Be Comfortable Playing Amid NBA’s COVID-19 Spike

The NBA has been battling some COVID-19 issues lately, and the Boston Celtics are at the center of the mess.

The league has postponed three games in the last 48 hours, two of which involve the C’s.

Sunday’s contest against the Heat was moved after an unidentified Miami player returned an inconclusive test. Boston’s game against the Chicago Bulls slated for Tuesday also has been postponed.

What’s more, an eighth Celtics player reportedly has entered quarantine, putting Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic in jeopardy, too.

All of this is can be a bit tough to swallow considering how well the NBA handled the pandemic while finishing the 2019-20 season in the Walt Disney World bubble.