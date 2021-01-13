Will Kyrie Irving Return To Nets This Season? Steve Nash Offers His Take

The Kyrie Irving saga escalated Tuesday when video of the Brooklyn Nets star partying without a mask surfaced on the Internet.

This, of course, is just the latest chapter in Irving’s dramatic tenure with the Nets. Irving has not played in a game since the riots on Capitol Hill last Wednesday and has not made it clear when (or if) he’ll come back.

Head coach Steve Nash was asked if he’s confident Irving will return this season and, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, his answer was simple.

“Sure”

Doesn’t sound super confident to us.

Right now, though, Nash is focused on Irving’s status. After all, he has other players to worry about, too.

“Like I said, right now I have to focus on coaching this team and getting the best out of them. I can’t make any predictions or prognostications about things that are outside of this building.”

What does Irving’s future hold this season? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images