Will Tom Brady Retire If Bucs Win Super Bowl LV? Peyton Manning Weighs In

Tom Brady’s 21st NFL season will conclude with the future Hall of Fame quarterback taking football’s biggest stage.

It certainly would be a fairytale ending to a brilliant career if Brady were to ride off into the sunset following a Buccaneers win over the Chiefs. But Peyton Manning doesn’t believe Super Bowl LV will be the last we see of Brady, win or lose.

Not only does Manning think retirement isn’t in the near future for Brady, the former Indianapolis Colt and Denver Bronco believes his longtime adversary has multiple seasons left in him.

“It’s such an individual decision, nobody can make that decision for you,” Manning said Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” as transcribed by GMA. “I have so much respect for Tom, the battles we had on the field, we formed a friendship off the field as well. Always felt he brought out the best in me and vice versa for him. I don’t think he will because it’s his first year in Tampa. He’s having a lot of fun, he’s happy, he’s joyous and I can see him doing it for a few more years no matter what happens on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Brady’s passion for the game appears to still be burning strong, and while he might be past his prime, he’s still capable of being an above-average quarterback from a physical standpoint.

So unless Brady’s family is opposed to him prolonging his NFL career, why would he hang up his cleats now?

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images