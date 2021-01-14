With Two NBA Games Postponed Friday, No Word Yet On Celtics Vs. Magic

Will the Boston Celtics play at all this week? That’s still up in the air.

The Celtics have yet to play in a game since last Friday against the Washington Wizards as the COVID-19 virus ripped through a few NBA locker rooms.

Boston has already had three games postponed so far this season, most recently with the Orlando Magic who were supposed to come to town on Wednesday.

Now, the status of Friday’s game against Orlando remains a mystery, though the NBA already has postponed two contests for that day including matchups between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, as well as the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Contact tracing with Phoenix players is a factor because Suns played the Wizards on Monday, per sources. Wizards have positive tests on roster. https://t.co/C8DUWVOQxs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, we’ll learn more about the Celtics status Thursday when the latest injury report is released.

As of Monday, Boston had eight players in quarantine due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. We’ll see how much that changes.

