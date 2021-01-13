WooSox Embracing Worcester’s Baseball History With Seating At Polar Park

If you’re familiar with Worcester, Mass., you know that baseball is a major part of the city’s history.

So when it was announced that New England’s second-largest city was going to be the new home of the Boston Red Sox’s Triple A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox, it was safe to assume that heritage would be honored.

And apparently, Worcester’s rich baseball history will be evident throughout the new ballpark.

Installation of more than 6,000 seats began at Polar Park on Tuesday, with their design featuring odes to the 1880 Worcester Worcesters.

“Designers of Polar Park are adorning the end of each row with a design inspired by the logo of the 1880 Worcester Worcesters of the National League,” a statement from the WooSox read. “The art on the ‘End Standard’ of each row comprises the 1880 Worcester Worcesters’ distinctive ‘W; on a heart overlaying crossed bats. The expression, ‘Heart of the Commonwealth,’ follows the curves inside the heart and is flanked below by the official name of the franchise, the ‘Worcester Baseball Club,’ on a banner.”

Check out some of the photos below:



















“One of the many enjoyable lessons we have learned from City Manager Ed Augustus is what an exceptionally artistic city Worcester is,” Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, Chairman and Principal Owner of the WooSox, said Tuesday in the statement.

“We had an opportunity to add a touch of art while showcasing the city’s baseball heritage. These conversation pieces may help remind the baseball world what an extensive history Worcester has played in our National Pastime, and what a high value the city places on art.”

Polar Park should be completed in Spring 2021, and we can’t wait to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Worcester Red Sox