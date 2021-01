The road to WrestleMania 37 just got more unpredictable.

WWE announced Monday that Drew McIntyre, one of the company’s top superstars, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine.

McIntyre, the current WWE championship holder, is scheduled to defend his title against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

It’s unclear whether that match will go on as planned or whether WWE will consider an alternative route should McIntyre be unable to compete.

