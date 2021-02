NESN Logo Sign In

It’s almost time for the Daytona 500.

The field for this weekend’s race at the Daytona International Speedway almost is set.

The Bluegreen Vacations Duels kick off Thursday. The finishing order will determine how racers rank ahead of the “Great American Race” on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch the 2021 Daytona Duels online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO | fuboTV

