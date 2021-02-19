NESN Logo Sign In

The MVP of the 2021 Boston Red Sox is…

Will Venable?

Red Sox pitchers and catchers went through their first spring training workout Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla., and manager Alex Cora explained after that Venable, Boston’s bench coach, was instrumental in making sure everything went smoothly at JetBlue Park.

“Will Venable is becoming the MVP of the organization already,” Cora joked during a video conference with reporters. “It’s only one day, but to set up the schedule and move people to the right places, and everything we have to go through — the guidelines and the protocols. So far, Will Venable is the MVP of the Boston Red Sox.”

Logistically, spring training is a bit more complicated this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is that adhering to proper protocols will prevent any potential outbreak of the coronavirus as the Red Sox, among others, prepare for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Boston’s first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday. More bodies inherently means more risk, but it sounds like the Red Sox are taking the necessary precautions, even if wearing masks makes recognizing everyone somewhat challenging.

“It’s kinda hard with the mask. We actually were talking about putting one of those name tags — ‘Hello, my name is,’ or whatever — on the masks to see if that’s easier,” Cora said. “But it was just a regular Day 1: 20 bullpens, two groups of pitching infield practice. … We did a good job.”

This is Venable’s first season as Boston’s bench coach, as he joined the staff in November shortly after Cora was rehired as the Red Sox’s manager. Clearly, it didn’t take long for him to garner the skipper’s praise.

On a serious note, though, it is worth noting the under-the-radar contributions made across the organization, especially as everyone navigates the pandemic and the unavoidable hurdles that come with it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images