It sounds as if Eduardo Rodriguez will re-enter the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation when the 2021 Major League Baseball season begins.

Rodriguez missed all of the abbreviated 2020 campaign after contracting myocarditis as a result of a bout with COVID-19. He’s been progressing nicely during the offseason, and is expected to have a normal spring training.

Red Sox manager met with the media Thursday and offered a positive outlook for the southpaw’s 2021 season.

“Eddie threw a bullpen (Wednesday). He actually did a good job in PFPs,” Cora told reporters. “You know, he was trying to trick me into like he can run whatever. Eddie likes his Instagram a lot. I see him working out in Miami, and I saw him running against J.D. (Martinez) like 10 days ago. So, you know, there’s no excuses there. He’s a full go. Eddie’s a full go. He’s in a good spirit. He looks in great shape. He worked hard during the offseason to get to this point and, you know, very excited to to have a full season of Eddie and see what he can do.”

Fans saw Rodriguez’s best season in 2019 when he finished with a 19-6 record. Cora is hopeful the pitcher will pick up where he left off, but knows his health comes first.

“We had a taste in 2019, he put a full season two years ago and I expect the same thing. But obviously his health is the most important thing,” Cora said. “We have to be careful, the way we treat him, but he’s a full go. That doesn’t mean that we’re gonna put restrictions on him. We’ll take care of him. But I know he feels great where he’s at right now.”

Getting Rodriguez back into the rotation certainly will be a boost to Boston, especially with Chris Sale beginning the season on the sidelines as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery.

