Alex Verdugo Reveals ‘Biggest Thing’ For Him For Red Sox Season

Alex Verdugo is ready to be the best player he can be.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder put together a solid 2020 season, despite it being limited to 60 games, with a .308 batting average, six home runs and 15 RBIs.

This year, though, Verdugo wants to be versatile for his team, but he’d also like to be a little selfish.

“I think my biggest thing this year, and this is more of a selfish thing in that aspect, I just want to accumulate enough innings in one position to qualify for certain things like defensive awards,” Verdugo told reporters Thursday. “As far as being versatile and everything with that, if I’m in the lineup, I see my name penciled in the lineup and all that, I don’t care where I’m playing. I’m happy to go out there and compete.”

Verdugo, the centerpiece in the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring Mookie Betts, has saved 14 defensive runs in his career. He certainly has a strong arm, and that should come in handy should opponents want to test the outfield.