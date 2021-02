NESN Logo Sign In

Alexandar Georgiev was strong between the pipes Friday.

The New York Rangers netminder was impressive in New York’s 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins stopping 31 of 33 shots faced.

To see his most impressive save on the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images