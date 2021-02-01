Alexander Ovechkin Continues To Shine For Capitals In 16th Season

Even in his 16th NHL season, Alexander Ovechkin is thriving for the Washington Capitals.

The 35-year-old forward enters 2021 looking for his fourth straight Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, and has gotten off to a solid start.

Ovechkin missed time due to COVID-19 protocols, but has taken the ice for five games and has netted two goals, including the overtime game-winner against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images