Alexander Ovechkin Continues To Shine For Capitals In 16th Season

Ovi still has plenty in the tank

Even in his 16th NHL season, Alexander Ovechkin is thriving for the Washington Capitals.

The 35-year-old forward enters 2021 looking for his fourth straight Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, and has gotten off to a solid start.

Ovechkin missed time due to COVID-19 protocols, but has taken the ice for five games and has netted two goals, including the overtime game-winner against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

