Alyssa Thomas Returning To CT Sun On Monster Multi-Year Contract

The Engine is returning to Connecticut.

The Sun announced Tuesday it re-signed Alyssa Thomas to a multi-year deal.

According to Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan, the forward has agreed to a four-year, fully-protected contract. Her salary reportedly will begin at $200,000 in Year 1 and increase to $218,000 by Year 4.

Thomas called the move a “no brainer” during a video press conference following the announcement, per team reporter Robyn Brown.

“We started something here in Connecticut,” Thomas said, via Brown. “It’s not about moving around or getting the best contract. I’m about loyalty.”

Thomas is expected to spend much, if not all of the first year of her new contract on the sideline after having surgery in mid January to repair a torn Achilles. But Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said the team found it important to bring her back anyway.

“Despite the recent injury, it was important to show our loyalty for all that Alyssa Thomas has done for our franchise,” Miller said in the team statement. “AT has established herself as one of the premier players in the world. … We know she will return from this setback better than ever.”

Welcome back.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images