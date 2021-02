NESN Logo Sign In

Anders Bjork was sick of the game being tied, so he took matters into his own hands.

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers were deadlocked 1-1 in the third period of Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden, but a nifty goal from Bjork changed that.

The Bruins forward won a puck battle against Jacob Trouba before hammering home a pass from Jake DeBrusk from behind the net.

For the first time tonight the #NHLBruins have the lead!



That was Bjork’s first goal of the season.

