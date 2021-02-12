NESN Logo Sign In

Andrew Benintendi is ready for his next chapter.

The outfielder was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night in a three-team deal that also included the New York Mets.

Benintendi spent the last five seasons in Boston but now embarks on a new journey in Kansas City.

One he’s quite excited about.

“I know the kind of energy and kind of play that (manager) Mike (Matheny) and the front office want and expect,” Benintendi told reporters Thursday, via the Royals. “I’m just going to go play as hard as I can and try to help the team, and that’s what it comes down to. Winning games and getting better.”

The 26-year-old also is looking forward to playing more at Kauffman Stadium.

“I’ve always loved playing there, and something about it, I feel like I see the ball well,” he said. “It’s exciting. It’s a big field. I feel like I’m a gap-to-gap hitter, and then those gaps there are pretty big, so let’s see if we can run a little bit.”

Check out some of his interview in the video below:

Us Benny

🤝

Pumped pic.twitter.com/BI75nQ1UyA — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 12, 2021

The Royals open their season at home against the Texas Rangers on April 1.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images